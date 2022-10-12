Jamie Lee Curtis expresses interest in 'Freaky Friday' sequel









The Freaky Friday films are amongst the most cherished titles in cinema, based on the Mary Rodgers book of the same name. Notably, it premiered in its first iteration in 1976, starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. However, the most iconic adaptation came in 2003, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the roles of the mother and daughter who swap bodies. The Disney Channel then remade the film in 2018 but failed to capture the magic of the two previous titles.

The Disney synopsis of the 2003 film reads: “Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common – they don’t relate to each other on anything. Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other’s body! But Tess’s wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back – fast! Literally forced to walk in each other’s shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other’s point of view?”

Now, fans of the Curtis-Lohan adaptation have recieved the news they’ve wanted for nearly two decades. Both actors have made their interest in reprising their roles clear, and when Curtis’ recently appeared on The View, she was asked about the possibility of a sequel.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis said when on the promotional run for her new film Halloween Ends.

“So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” She continued. “And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Elsewhere, it has been reported by TMZ that Curtis and Lohan stay in contact via text and that the latter has also expressed interest in returning to the fold. However, the publication claims that Disney is yet to approach the actor.

