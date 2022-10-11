Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Halloween Ends' will make people angry









Halloween Ends will finally bring a curtain down on the rebooted Halloween trilogy and will also mark the end of Jamie Lee Curtis’ role as Laurie Strode.

Curtis has said that the film may make people angry, although she explained that this might not necessarily be to do with the film’s ending. Rather, it is the general themes of the movie that ought to rile audiences up.

She said: “I’ve been saying people are going to be angry from the beginning. They’re going to be angry because we’re saying something about all of us as a society. This is about victims. This is about victim shaming. This is about what happens in a town when we have all become monsters.”

Curtis added: “People don’t like to be told they’re monsters. You’ve seen the monsters on Twitter. All that social media has done is really remind us all that we’re monsters and that we have that power. It’s a movie about Michael and Laurie coming in for this final inevitable battle between good and evil, but in the midst of it all, it’s asking, ‘is Michael really just evil or are we all a little bit culpable here?'”

The final film in the reboot trilogy will take place four years after the events of the previous two films, Halloween and Halloween Kills. Michael Myers still haunts Laurie, even after trying to move on with her life.

Curtis is now serving as executive producer for the film. She said of the role, “Executive producer means I give good crew gifts, and I cheerlead and send food trucks to the crew. You’re the head of the team. The director is certainly busy doing what he does, and he’s great, but that’s really what my job [is] as executive producer.”

She added: “I have one small contribution in the narrative part of the filmmaking in this current film, toward the end, where I feel my contribution has made an effect on the movie, but virtually nothing else.”

