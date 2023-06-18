Linda Hamilton joins ‘Stranger Things’ cast for fifth season









Terminator star, Linda Hamilton, is set to bring her action heroine prowess to the small screen in Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, as announced during the Tudum event in Brazil on Saturday.

Known for portraying the iconic character Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, Hamilton will join the sci-fi thriller’s ensemble cast for its fifth and final season. While details about her role remain undisclosed, the excitement surrounding her addition to the critically acclaimed series is palpable. Hamilton’s announcement at the Tudum event was made via video, with her Terminator co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, introducing her.

Schwarzenegger was himself present at the event to announce the renewal of the show Fubar for a second season, as was Zack Snyder, who revealed a behind-the-scenes look into his new film Rebel Moon.

Hamilton’s storied career in Hollywood has included roles in films like Children of the Corn and nominations for an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her work in the 1980s TV series Beauty and the Beast. Her addition to the Stranger Things cast is set to elevate the much-anticipated final season, although it is yet to be revealed when the series will return to Netflix or in what capacity the actor will feature.

In a statement released earlier this year, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the series would wrap up after its fifth season, approximately eight years after the cultural Netflix phenomenon began.

Regarding the current production delays due to the Writers Guild of America’s writers’ strike, The Duffer brothers said, “Writing does not stop when filming begins…We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Even as fans prepare to bid farewell to the original series, Netflix and the Duffers are reportedly discussing potential spinoffs, including a Stranger Things animated series that has already been ordered, a live-action spinoff, and even a stage production.