LimeWire relaunches as an NFT marketplace with Travis Barker, Aitch and others onboard









The once widely popular file-sharing site, LimeWire, is soon to relaunch as a crypto marketplace, with several artists, including Travis Barker and Aitch, set to launch new NFTs on the platform. In the weeks to come, the Blink-182 drummer’s collectables will be available alongside those of Brandy, Nicky Jam and others.

“I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on LimeWire,” Barker recently stated. “I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans – even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”

Barker’s collection, which is comprised of his first-ever NFTs, will include behind-the-scenes content of his in-studio work, which will afford collectors a rare glimpse into his creative endeavours, and also features an exclusive song.

Meanwhile, Manchester rapper Aitch’s collection is closely related to his forthcoming debut album Close to Home. Each NFT in the collection will represent a track on the album and hint at its musical features.

LimeWire co-CEOs have said, “We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognise and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat. LimeWire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way and retain more of their earnings.”

The peer-to-peer file sharing platform was ordered to be shut down in 2010 following a court injunction. Now, however, it is set to return as a marketplace for artists and their fans to buy, trade and create digital collectables. LimeWire intends to attract one million users in its first year of relaunch through several sizeable partnerships with artists in the music industry.

