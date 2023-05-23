Lily-Rose Depp calls ‘The Idol’ backlash “disheartening”









The star behind the new HBO show The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp, has called the strong backlash to the series following a report about the backstage environment on set as “disheartening”. Depp was speaking during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival after the first two episodes of the series premiered on May 22nd.

Starring the likes of Jennie Kim, Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan and Alexa Demie alongside Depp, the programme was created by Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and the influential rapper The Weeknd and follows a young woman determined to make it as a pop star in contemporary America.

Details of some of the sexually explicit moments in the show were described in a recent expose conducted by Rolling Stone, with one source detailing the following about The Idol: “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better”.

In response, the show’s lead star, Lily-Rose Depp, stated at Cannes, “I just wanna say that it’s always sad and disheartening to hear mean, false things about someone you care about, and it wasn’t my experience shooting the show”.

In addition, Levinson, one of the show’s creators, acknowledged that he was making a “show that’s provocative,” before elaborating on the details of the expose, stating: “When I read the specifics, however, it just felt completely foreign to me. But I know who I am. There’s the work, and there’s the managing of the persona. And that is not interesting to me, because it takes away from the work”.

Take a look at the trailer for the new HBO show, The Idol, below.