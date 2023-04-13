Cannes 2023: ‘The Idol’, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd to premiere









HBO will be present at the Cannes Film Festival with their latest series The Idol, featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, due to be screened.

Created by Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, the show is also helmed by Reza Fahim and the writer of Euphoria and Malcolm and Marie, Sam Levinson. The show focuses largely on Depp’s character, a rising pop star who is lured into the orbit of a LA self-help guru, played by Tesfaye, the singer behind such contemporary hits as ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’.

According to sources, only the first two or three episodes in the new mini-series are expected to screen at the festival.

One of the main selling points of the show comes in the form of its eclectic cast that includes the likes of the pop star Troye Sivan as well as Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, Jennie Kim, Rachel Sennott and Hari Nef. Tesfaye previously worked with the Safdie brothers in their critically acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series below.