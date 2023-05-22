Lily Gladstone describes emotional standing ovation at Cannes









American actress Lily Gladstone has opened up about her emotional standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Gladstone received the ovation after a screening of Killers of the Flower Moon, the most recent film by Martin Scorsese. She stars in the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemmons.

“You mean the moment where you can visibly see me tear up and break down and try to shoo it all away,” Gladstone said to The New York Times about her reaction to the audience response, “and I turn around and Cate Blanchett and I are locking eyes — my favourite actress since I was 15?”

“I was grateful that the audience saw Mollie [Gladstone’s character in the film] the way they were supposed to, and the way they should have,” she said. “It was an affirmation of what fine storytelling this is. What people thought would be an impossible feat is the story we were able to do.”

Gladstone’s appearance in Killers of the Flower Moon represents her highest-profile role to date, after starring in smaller films like 2016’s Certain Women alongside appearances on television shows like HBO’s Room 104, Showtime’s Billions, and FX’s Reservation Dogs.

