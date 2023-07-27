Lily Collins is set to star in a ‘Polly Pocket’ movie









Emily In Paris actor Lily Collins, daughter of the Genesis drummer Phil, is set to star in an upcoming Lena Dunham-directed Mattel film about their toy Polly Pocket, following on from the success of Greta Gerwig’s recent film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role.

Robbie Brenner, the producer of Mattel Films, recently spoke about Collins, Dunham and Polly Pocket. “First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” she told Variety. “It’s been an amazing collaboration.”

Brenner continued, “Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial.”

The producer signed off, “It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.” At the moment, there are very few details surrounding the film, but more should be released in the coming months.

For now, Mattel fans look set to continue to enjoy Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Our recent review of the film reads, “This is, believe it or not, a very complex film indeed. There’s no immediate remedy for our presently still-troubled sexual socio-political situation; if it were that easy, we might not need such a film, even if it’s one where the bright lights can occasionally detract from the vital conversation that’s taking place.”

The review continues, “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

Check out the Barbie trailer below.