Why Lily Collins needed to forgive Phil Collins before she became a star









The success of certain stars must weigh down with tremendous pressure on their children. Being born into such privilege can create the feeling that they have no excuses but to succeed. Perhaps one person this has happened to is Lily Collins, the daughter of Genesis drummer Phil Collins.

Lily Collins has by now had an envious career as an actor, having taken on roles in The Blind Side, Priest, Abduction, Mirror Mirror, and Stuck In Love, amongst many others. Yet one thing that Collins felt had initially held her success back was her father’s divorce.

She once said: “I couldn’t handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad’s divorce, and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers. Many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad.”

“We all make choices and, although I don’t excuse some of yours, at the end of the day, we can’t rewrite the past,” Collins added. “I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel. I accept and honour the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn’t do, did or didn’t give me.“

Lily Collins is the daughter of Phil’s second wife, Jill Tavelman, the former president of the Beverly Hills Women’s Club. The two divorced in 1996 when Lily was around seven years of age. It appears that she finally forgave her father before she embarked on her successful career as an actor.

Lily Collins also once opened up about her previous eating disorder. Collins performed in a film exploring the subject, To The Bone. She said: “When I wrote my book, I wrote a chapter on eating disorders a week before I got this script”.

Adding: “It really felt like the universe was saying, ‘This is either something you need to address yourself or something you need to bring to new people.’ It’s a conversation that you need to help start among young people – males and females – because it is becoming more and more prevalent for both now.”

“It is just such a taboo topic that I think people avoid because people feel uncomfortable talking about it. But the second that they do, anyone who knows someone or is going through it themselves feels less alone. And it’s really a beautiful result to have the film give.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.