LIFE share raucous cover of ‘Jingle Bells'









Feeling merry yet? If not, this delightfully haphazard rendition of ‘Jingle Bells by LIFE should get you in the mood for festive spirits. Sorry, that should be: “get you in the festive spirit”. Either way, the new single is the perfect antidote to the Christmas number ones currently flowing from every shopfloor tannoy in the country.

In a recent statement, LIFE frontman Mez Sanders-Green revealed that the Hull outfit “got in the festive spirit to record the ‘LIFEMAS’ version of Jingle Bells” during this year’s “LIFE AGM”.

He continued: “Yes, we wore tinsel, yes, we wore Xmas shaped sunglasses and yes, we just had a ton-of-fun. Is it serious, hell-no, but hopefully the track just makes people laugh and dance with their kids, pets, nans and gate-crashing Xmas neighbours – reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!”

LIFE recently concluded their tour in support of the latest release, North East Coastal Town. In the new year, the band will be performing at Bongar Regis’ Rockaway Beach Festival on January 7th, after which they’ll head over to Sunderland, Hull, Grimsby and Birkenhead in February for Independent Venue Week 2023.

North East Coastal Town, LIFE’s third studio LP, arrived following preview singles ‘Friends Without Names’, ‘Big Moon Lake’ and ‘Duck Egg Blue’. Announcing the album earlier in 2022, Sanders-Green said: “Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted.”