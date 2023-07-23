Life on the Murder Scene: the dark video diaries of My Chemical Romance









“As soon as the lights go off before we come out, and the switch gets turned on, it’s kind of like the inner demons come out, and then offstage, you’re a completely different person”. For fans of My Chemical Romance (MCR), Life on the Murder Scene has become something of a hidden treasure. Beyond the realms of the band’s other albums, this compilation unlocks the doors to an immersive and intimate journey that MCR embarked on during one of their most definitive musical and personal chapters.

The video-diary compilation unearths the raw emotions, the challenges faced, and the enduring spirit that fueled MCR’s artistic expression. Although this diary is something that’s become dear to fans of the band, make no mistake, it’s not always the easiest watch.

In today’s world, we’re often faced with a multiplex of glossy, touched-up images, and narratives re-framed to suit that of the storyteller. Life on the Murder Scene landed during a time when documentaries consisted mainly of raw footage and hand-held camera work. But the whole feel of it works as a necessary mirror of the subjects it covers. We follow Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero, and Ray Toro through their first meetings, the naming of the band, and the struggles they encountered along the way.

For Gerard Way, singing was always an effective way to escape from everyday life. “This was kind of like therapy when we first started,” says Way. “[…] As children we had to develop these kinds of things to live in, ‘cause you couldn’t really live in the real world. You couldn’t go outside and play”. He first discovered that he could sing when he was at school, but always felt like an outcast. On trying to fit in, he says: “I kind of turned my back on it”, and instead joined a band.

Gerard Way and Mikey Way bonded over their love of bands like Misfits from an early age and their love for punk rock. There was a real turning point, however, when they both discovered punk rock band Black Flag. “[Black Flag was] the band that got me obsessed with the concept of revenge,” Gerard Way says. Mikey Way adds: “There was a feeling behind [Black Flag], this angst, and you felt that”. For Toro, his influences of Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer all played a big part in becoming not just a lover of music but an aspiring artist.

But the music, for each of them, goes far beyond those who they were listening to. MCR became a safe haven – a family of sorts – where you were always safe. “No matter where we go, […] I’m not scared,” says Iero when discussing touring with the band. Gerard Way was also able to find solace in being able to express himself through his love of art. “I just knew him as the kid who would draw comic books,” Toro says.

It wasn’t all positivity, though. Gerard Way’s troubles with alcohol aren’t a secret – thankfully, the iconic rocker is in a much better place today, but back in 2006, he was just coming out of a deeply dangerous alcohol addiction. Naturally, being a part of MCR – and many bands in their circles – meant dabbling in some of America’s most notorious alcohol and drug-fuelled scenes. But the fun quickly turned serious for Gerard Way, who found himself in the throes of deep addiction without any way to pull himself back to the surface.

Some of the most troublesome moments come when Gerard Way appears physically intoxicated on screen, with one moment showing him falling to the floor. There’s a fine line between humour and concern that you can feel through the screen, but thankfully we see later that he’s able to break free from the shackles of substance and prioritise his own health, both for himself, the band and their fans.

We’re also given a peak at an incident that happened during one of MCR’s shows when support band Taste of Chaos audaciously promised fans the chance to meet Gerard Way if they exposed themselves. Unable to hold back, Gerard Way openly and aggressively condemned it from the stage, making it clear that that’s not what they’re about and that they’ll never stand for such behaviour.

Back in 2006, such language and actions were unfortunately commonplace, especially within rock circles. Yet, Gerard Way’s act of speaking out against this misogynistic behaviour echoes the forward-thinking and progressive mentality akin to rock icons like Kurt Cobain.

Life on the Murder Scene by no means gives MCR a glossy outlook, but that’s the point. MCR is a band rooted in tragedy and the stark realities of existence (if not for 9/11, the band’s name wouldn’t be My Chemical Romance). Life on the Murder Scene is a beloved hidden gem, but perhaps its forgottenness has benefited the legacy of the band where, ultimately, it’s the music that speaks loudly and proudly about their talents and the way they made an entire generation feel a hell of a lot less lonely.