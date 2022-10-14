Liam Neeson is planning a new reboot for 'Naked Gun'









Despite his advancing age, Liam Neeson has successfully established himself as a go-to action movie star. In recent years, Neeson has worked on multiple mediocre action thrillers while hinting at the possibility of retirement in the near future. However, there still appears to be one exciting project on the horizon.

Earlier this year, Neeson opened up about being approached for a potential Naked Gun reboot. It was Seth MacFarlane who tried to convince Neeson to star in the upcoming reboot from Paramount. Since the two have previously collaborated on projects like A Million Ways To Die In The West, many fans expected to hear news about it soon.

At the time, Neeson was reticent about the project. He said: “I’ve been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films… It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know.”

While reflecting on his viability as an action star, the actor added: “I think the action movies will draw to a close, they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, fuck, this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73…’ I’ll stop at some stage.”

Although the initial reports were ambiguous, more details about Neeson’s Naked Gun reboot have surfaced. Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer has been attached to the project as a potential director, while Neeson is still in talks for the role. According to the reports, Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are also associated as producers.

