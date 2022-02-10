Liam Neeson opens up about 'Naked Gun' reboot









Over the course of his extensive career, Liam Neeson has starred in a vast variety of projects. While he is known for his wildly entertaining performances in films like Taken which have immortalised him in meme culture, Neeson has also undertaken serious dramatic work in modern masterpieces such as Martin Scorsese’s Silence.

In recent years, he has continued to work on less prominent films and has churned out one action thriller after another. However, Neeson recently announced that he was planning a big project which had the potential to facilitate a proper revival of his career but it could also result in his retirement from acting for good.

Neeson claimed that Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane approached him to lead an upcoming Naked Gun reboot. The two have worked together on previous occasions, including projects like A Million Ways To Die In The West. The Naked Gun franchise is being revived by Paramount who have already envisioned the proper approach for the reboot.

While describing the project in an interview, Neeson said that the reboot had the power to make or break his entire career: “I’ve been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films… It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know.”

The actor also revealed that he was thinking about putting an end to the action films: “I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it. “I think the action movies will draw to a close, they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, fuck, this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73…’ I’ll stop at some stage.”