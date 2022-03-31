Liam Howlett of The Prodigy writes the score for new Netflix film 'Choose or Die'









The musical mastermind behind The Prodigy, Liam Howlett, has scored the music for the upcoming Netflix horror film, Choose or Die.

The film was previously titled CURS>R and features a stellar cast, including Robert Englund of Freddy Krueger fame from Nightmare On Elm Street, Asa Butterfield from Sex Education and British master Eddie Marsan.

Per the official synopsis, the film follows the story of a young coder who reboots an old video game from the 1980s. However, things do not go to plan, and turning the game on unleashes a curse that starts tearing “reality apart”.

The score for Choose or Die will be Howlett’s first on his own, although notably, The Prodigy have starred in a handful of film soundtracks before. These include The Matrix, Charlie’s Angels, Repo Men and Kick-Ass. Given that Howlett is known for his high-octane dance style, we can’t wait to hear what he has in store. The film is to be released on April 15th.

The news comes as things for The Prodigy are starting to hot up this year. Earlier this month, the dance titans revealed that they are returning to the live setting by announcing a UK tour. You can purchase tickets here. This set of English dates were booked specifically to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their masterpiece The Fat of the Land.

Making the announcement on their social media platforms, The Prodigy explained: “We can’t wait to get back on stage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

Added to the excitement that The Prodigy are returning was the fact that they teased that new music might be around the corner. They said: “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

The band finished up by dedicating the run of shows to their late frontman and friend, Keith Flint: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

Check out the trailer for Choose or Die below.