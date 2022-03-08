The Prodigy announce new UK 2022 tour









English dance legends The Prodigy have announced a tour for 2022. The group will be playing across England in July to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their most iconic album, 1997’s The Fat of The Land.

Taking to their social media, the group announced: “We can’t wait to get back on stage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of Fat of the Land felt like the right time for us to step up”.

The exciting announcement didn’t end there either. The band also hinted that new music could be on its way. They said: “We’ll be dropping tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.” Dedicating the run of shows to the late frontman, Keith Flint, the band proclaimed: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”.

The pre-sale starts at 9am on March 9th, before the general sale kicks off at 9am on March 11th. The tour will see the band hit some of the UK’s biggest cities, including Birmingham and Manchester, and it concludes with a three-night run in London at the historic Brixton Academy.

The Prodigy July 2022 tour dates:

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 – Monford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

Last week, The Prodigy paid tribute to Keith Flint on what was the third anniversary of his death. They shared a heartfelt post on social media, a trio of images which included one of Flint on stage. Band members Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: “It’s been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us”.

The appended: “Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever!”