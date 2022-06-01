Full set times for Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth shows released









Hold onto your bucket hats: the stage times for Liam Gallagher’s upcoming shows at Knebworth have been unveiled. Gallagher will play two shows at the historic venue – which just so happened to host Oasis’ famous 1996 concert – on June 3rd and 4th.

As if that wasn’t enough already, Kasabian will be offering lead support. Fans can also look forward to sets from Amyl And The Sniffers, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl across the two nights.

As it stands, the temperamental British weather seems to be on Gallagher’s side, on Friday at least. The forecast suggests that fans will be treated to mild to warm conditions on the 3rd and light showers on the 4th. Make sure you pack a poncho

Gallagher revealed that he might dedicate a song to his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel at the forthcoming concert. During a conversation on BBC Radio 2, Gallagher was asked if he would be sending Noel a birthday card, wot which he replied: “Nah nah nah. When is it, Sunday? … I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

It turns out Noel’s birthday has already been and gone, so Liam needn’t bother. The former Oasis frontman is set to perform in front of 160,000 people across the two dates.

The concert comes 25 years after Oasis headlines two nights art the same venue, footage of which was recently used for the film Oasis Knebworth 1996, released back in 2021.

You can check out the full Knebworth set times below:

Friday, June 3rd:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Abbie McCarthy

2.45pm: Pastel

4pm: Amyl And The Sniffers

5.30pm: Paolo Nutini

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

Saturday, June 4th:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Jack Saunders

2.45pm: Goat Girl

4pm: Fat White Family

5.30pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close