Liam Gallagher says heavy touring was key to Oasis’ success









Liam Gallagher has explained how a relentless touring schedule helped Oasis become stars in the 1990s. Gallagher also claimed “a lot” of current upcoming bands “don’t want to get in a van and gig” like his former group did when they were at the same stage in their career.

During a new interview with BBC Radio 2 ahead of the release of his live album Knebworth 22, Liam looked back at the start of Oasis’ journey. He explained to host Jo Whiley how touring was vital to the rise of the band rather than press coverage, and questioned whether this current crop of bands coming through share the same desire.

He explained: “We’d still get to the kids without being in the magazine because we were out gigging and that’s what a lot have people have forgotten, y’know what I mean. Oasis didn’t get big because of some people on radio or some people in a magazine that hyped us up. We were out gigging, and played every night and got to the kids that way.”

Gallagher continued: “Obviously (press coverage) helps a little bit, we were always going to come through and get to the kids because we were out doing what we were meant to do. A lot of these bands these days, none of them want to get in a van and gig.”

In the same interview, he also discussed the prospect of an Oasis reunion and said he won’t be reaching out to Noel. “Our kid has been called many times about getting the band back together, it just so happens that this time he wants it when he’s got an album out,” Liam said.

He continued: “The way I see it, it ain’t happening. I won’t be calling him and he’ll be calling me. He split the band up on his terms and I’ll be getting it back together, on my terms. I’m a reasonable person, but I’m very good friends with the universe and we have ways of making it happen because it’ll come down to him calling me.”