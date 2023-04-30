Liam Gallagher to record new solo album amid Oasis reunion talk









Amid the deafening noise of calls for an Oasis reunion tour, Liam Gallagher will be getting to work on creating another solo album this summer. Ever since the band split in 2009, there has been a barrage of questions levelled at Gallagher, and his brother Noel, about when the iconic Britpop band will reform.

A source close to Gallagher recently told The Sun, “Even though Liam is on better terms with Noel, he is still focused on his solo material and has another record in him before he can think about an Oasis reunion. He’s been in a great headspace and the creative juices are flowing. He can’t wait to get back in the studio again.”

Gallagher had previously responded to a Twitter user asking about the potential of an Oasis reunion, writing, “It’s happening.” Shortly after, brother Noel suggested that Liam’s “people” call his “people” to get the ball rolling on the reunion shows.

“There’s something in the papers back in England today,” Noel said. “[Liam] should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

Elsewhere, Noel said of the possibility of Oasis getting back together, “You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”