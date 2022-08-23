Liam Gallagher discusses life without music, drugs and regrets









Not many stars in the world of rock music have made the tabloid front pages as much as Liam Gallagher did in the 1990s. His extensive drug use and self-destructive antics at the head of Oasis made for constant headlines in the sensationalist British newspapers of the time. However, Gallagher has previously expressed the fact that he considers himself lucky to have got out of his humble beginnings at all.

Speaking back in 2017, Gallagher said, “I dread to think. There are a few of my mates that ain’t here no more, through drugs. There are a few that are in the nick. So I think I wouldn’t have got a proper job because I’m not that clever with that stuff. So I’d have been digging or dead or really badly into drugs, which would obviously lead to being dead. Rock ’n’ roll saved my life. And I am forever in debt. I am forever in debt to rock ’n’ roll, and I would never, ever think of doing another form of music. Ever.”

It appears, though, that Gallagher’s public appearance of being a bit of a plonker, going heavy on the booze and narcotics, seems to have eased over recent years. He claims now that he rarely partakes in any illicit behaviour – even of the odd toke of a spliff – though he will occasionally enjoy the delights of a cigarette.

He said, “I don’t drink as much as I used to. Don’t smoke weed; bores the shit out of me. I smoke cigarettes but not a load – last week, I didn’t smoke any! I’ve got a bit of discipline. But yeah, every now and then, it depends on what’s going on. I know for a fact I shouldn’t because they’re shit at the moment. It’s like Ashcroft said, they just don’t work anymore.”

Discipline, something that Gallagher arguably lacked during the early days of Oasis, appears to be the order of the day. Of his daily routine, he said: “I get up very early, man, five o’clock. I go for a run at six, just to have a bit of discipline. No music; I just run. Chase the squirrels. I’m the kind of guy that, when I see geese, I go: ‘All right, geezers?’ And then I bring back the lovely Deborah her coffee at seven; then I get the kid up for school.”

Looking back on Oasis’ career, it afforded a group of working-class lads from Manchester to live out the dream that every young boy wishes for. Oasis were, without doubt, the most prominent British band of the 1990s. They sold millions of records worldwide, and the Gallaghers’ bank accounts swelled with the royalties. Unsurprisingly, Liam Gallagher is unlikely to wish things were different.

“I wouldn’t change a thing because it’s been mega in the scheme of things,” he said. “It all happens for a reason, and the more you sit around and worry about it, you’ll end up in the nuthouse. I’ve made massive mistakes when it comes to my relationships – and they were mistakes; I don’t give a fuck what their camp says; they were complete and utter mistakes. So, maybe reign it in on the drugs and drink, but, you know, as I say, it happens.”