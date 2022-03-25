Liam Gallagher hits out at U2 in new interview









Singer and one-time Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, has dug his claws into Irish rockers U2 in a brand new interview. Speaking about the current state of rock ‘n’ roll, Gallagher insisted that, while so-called rockstars might like to talk the talk, they very rarely live up to his high standards.

Speaking to Loudwire, Gallagher said: “It’s like U2, they pass themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, but what the?” he continued. “Come on, man, I’ve never seen fucking Bono, I mean I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ‘n’ roll.” Liam went on to add that U2 were always too tame, that, if they want to call themselves a rock ‘n’ roll band, they should have got into a bit more “naughty stuff” when they had the chance.

He continued: “Without a doubt, I think [it’s about] attitude. A lot of people will go, ‘Oh it’s all about music’. But I disagree, I don’t think it’s all about music. Obviously, you’ve got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way. But, people just think that rock ‘n’ roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I’d rather be that than fucking some politically correct fucking idiot.”

This isn’t the first time Gallagher has come for the Irish rockers. Back in 2017, he claimed that he would rather “eat my own shit” than listen to U2, the “beige fucks”. He went on to label U2 a “naff band” whose style could only be described as “toff rock.”

Elsewhere, Gallagher was recently named “one of the last remaining rockstars by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, with whom the ex-Oasis member for the upcoming single ‘Everything’s Electric’.

Speaking about the collaboration in a recent interview, Grohl, who co-wrote and played the drums on the track, said: “Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam. It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”