Liam Gallagher hints at forming a supergroup with The Stone Roses’ John Squire









Together they represent two of the biggest parka-wearing musical stars in history. Now, it would seem that the duo are set to form a Britpop supergroup according to Liam Gallagher’s latest hints.

This news will be particularly Monday morning gold for those who were at – and probably still recovering from – Gallagher’s recent Knebworth shows where Stone Roses legend John Squire joined the star to close the sets with the Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

This collaboration continued a partnership that goes back 26 years to the first Oasis outings at Knebworth, and the swaggering frontman doesn’t seem content to simply leave it there.

In a recent tweet, Gallagher cryptically wrote: “Super group incoming LG JS.” Thus, it didn’t take too much of a stretch of the imagination for people to realise that Squire’s involvement with the Gallagher boom was set to continue.

This isn’t the first time he has mentioned such a venture either. Back in 2017, Gallagher commented on a super group, stating: “The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good.

Continuing: “[Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There’s a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing,” he said. “But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I’ll do it.”

For now, it is merely a tweet, and Gallagher is far from scrupulous about what goes on his account, but our advice would be to watch this space.

SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2022