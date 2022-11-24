Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine announced for Boardmasters









Boardmasters have announced Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine as headliners for their 2023 event.

The four-day event kicks off on August 9th and runs through to the 14th, with Florence closing the Cornish festival on the final day. Meanwhile, Gallagher will be taking to the stage on the 13th. Other acts confirmed to appear at the bash include Little Simz, Four Tet, Connie Constance, Example, Wunderhorse, Jockstrap, and Gwenno.

In a statement, the festival said: “Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine head up the bill for next summer, and are joined by over 30 more incredible artists announced today. Boardmasters 2022 saw a monumental sell-out, and now, demand is at an all-time high with a record tens of thousands of fans signing up for the festival’s pre-sale.”

The general sale for tickets begins at 10am on November 25th, and weekend tickets will cost £189. Festival goers are encouraged to pay a £40 deposit before the full payment is due in April next year.

Florence + The Machine was recently forced to postpone their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot on stage in London. The set of shows are currently being rescheduled for 2023, but dates are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently released his live concert film, Knebworth ’22, which documented his two historic shows this summer at the venue Oasis famously played in 1996. However, his brother, Noel, refused to let him include any songs by their former band in the film, which angered Liam.

“No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the Oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man,” the former Oasis frontman wrote in a response tweet. The singer noted that Noel had previously barred access to the Oasis locker during his tribute performance for the late Foo Fighters drummer in September.