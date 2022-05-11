Liam Gallagher to star in '24 Hours At Rockfield' with his two sons









It has been confirmed that Liam Gallagher and his two sons will star in a new one-hour Sky special titled Liam Gallagher: 24 Hours At Rockfield. The upcoming documentary will follow the Gallagher family as they head to Rockfield Studio in Wales for “48 hours of music, memories and mayhem”.

A press release reads: “Ahead of the release of his new album C’Mon You Know and a jam-packed summer of gigs including a return to Knebworth, Liam wants to relax with his sons in two of his favourite places – the studio and the pub – and he’s invited us along for the ride. Featuring intimate session performances cut with candid conversations and family banter, the show provides a unique insight into Liam’s life, past and present.”

As well as giving an insight into the heritage of Rockfield studios (host to Iggy Pop, Black Sabbath, Queen, and Oasis), viewers will also see Gallagher perform exclusive cuts from the new album as well as two Oasis classics. In-between, Gallagher can be seen “at his most content, chatting candidly about music, songwriting and his upcoming tour”. The doc also sees the former Oasis frontman open up about the important stuff: fatherhood, turning 50, family, his regrets, his best moments and his favourite one-liners.

Opening up about the new film, Gallagher said: “It was great to go back to Rockfield after all these years and see the old firm looking so well. It brought back many memories.”

Kate Sheperd, Managing Director of Warner Bros Entertainment UK, added: “Liam is truly a man of the people and this documentary captures him in his most natural environment – playing with his band, interacting with the locals and being with his sons. It was a special moment to witness Liam return to Rockfield, one of Britain’s most iconic studios, after 27 years.”

Liam Gallagher: 24 Hours At Rockfield will air on Sky Mac, Sky Arts and Noe simultaneously on May 24th at 9pm.