Liam Gallagher announces new studio album and huge Knebworth gig







A few weeks after Noel Gallagher acquiesced to the viewpoint that his little brother was enjoying a more successful solo career, Liam Gallagher has announced not only a new album but also fleshed out the details for a huge Knebworth show.

The new studio album titled C’Mon You Know is set for release on May 27th, 2022. With it, he will be hoping to score his fourth consecutive number one record in the UK as a solo artist.

However, his 2022 is set also to be even busier than that. 25 years on from Oasis’ era-defining Knebworth show, he will no doubt arrive by chopper once more to the fabled grounds for the biggest show of his solo career to date.

This mammoth Knebworth performance will also feature Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl in a star-studded line-up. The show will take place on June 4th, 2022, and tickets go on sale at 10 am GMT on Friday, October 8th.

In the run-up, Liam Gallagher has stated: “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park. It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know. LG x“

Fans who pre-order C’Mon You Know here by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6th will receive access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets that opens at 10am on Thursday, October 7th.

The remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, October 8th through Live Nation and Ticket Master.

Comments