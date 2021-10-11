Liam Gallagher announces hometown Manchester show









Liam Gallagher is a proud son of Manchester. A Man City fan through and through, Gallagher has been an ardent supporter of the ‘Sky Blues’ his entire life, to the point where he’s even levelled covers of ‘Blue Moon’ and made promotional appearances for the football club.

Now, it’s all coming around, as the former Oasis frontman has announced a new show at the club’s Etihad Stadium set for June 1st 2022, along with another stadium show at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 26th.

Hampden Park is home to Scotland’s national football team, so Gallagher is keeping to the football theme with this pair of new gigs. The massive concerts come hot on the heels of Gallagher selling out two nights at Knebworth Park, 25 years after Oasis’ record breaking performances at the same venue.

As with the Knebworth shows, Gallagher’s concert in Glasgow will be supported by Kasabian, while the Manchester show will be supported by The Streets. Meanwhile, Goat Girl will be appearing with him at all of the shows bar the first Knebworth one.

“I’m super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1 June 2022,” Gallagher announced on social media. “Home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can’t wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden park 26th June 2022. C’MON YOU KNOW LG x”.

All of the enormous shows will be in support of Gallagher’s upcoming third solo album, C’mon You Know. Pre-sale for the stadium shows can be accessed by also pre-ordering C’mon You Know at Gallagher’s website. Pre-sale for the shows ends on October 13th at 3pm.

I'm super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1 June 2022 – home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can't wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden park 26th June 2022. C'MON YOU KNOW LG x pic.twitter.com/Ej50XuuRJK — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 11, 2021

Comments