Let's Eat Grandma share new song 'Give Me A Reason'









Let's Eat Grandma - 'Give Me A Reason' 3.7

Earlier this year, British indie rock duo Let’s Eat Grandma returned with their bubbly electronica-heavy third album, Two Ribbons. A welcome comeback for the pair after nearly half a decade since their sophomore LP I’m All Ears, Two Ribbons was greeted with a warm critical reception when it dropped back in April. I thought it sounded a bit too much like Chvrches, but hey, you know what they say about opinions.

Besides, Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth made a strong effort to individualize themselves with the new record, separating their songwriting credits for the first time and establishing their own voices outside of the blurry blend that is Let’s Eat Grandma. That’s pretty noble, and Two Ribbons is still a solid piece of work, one that benefits from revisits now that we’re starting to compile the best albums of the year.

Five months after the original album was released, Let’s Eat Grandma has just released a deluxe version of Two Ribbons. The sprawling new six-minute song ‘Give Me A Reason’ is featured on the new release. It’s one of the tracks from the sessions that featured an extensive collaboration between the two band members, as they explain in a press release.

“Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote ‘Give Me A Reason,'” the duo shared in a statement. “Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot.”

“I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it,” they add. “We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally. We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together.”

Another solid slice of indie pop, ‘Give Me A Reason’ is right within the established sound of Two Ribbons, with a bit more indulgence flowing through its lengthy runtime. That length is justified through some engrossing vocal effects and enthralling vocal melodies that float through the arrangement, light as air and almost imperceptible until you really pay attention to them. ‘Give Me A Reason’ is really quite good, so much so that I’m not sure why it was left off the final tracklisting of Two Ribbons. It doesn’t really matter, though, because we have the track now.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Give Me A Reason’ down below.