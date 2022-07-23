Leonardo DiCaprio names the directors he would love to work with









Few actors perfectly reflect the personality and attributes of a true Hollywood star better than Leonardo DiCaprio, with the A-list actor dabbling in both independent movies and blockbuster flicks with the same charming professionalism. From his role as Rose’s lover on board the Titanic to his more recent depiction of Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese’s insane Wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio has long dominated the silver screen with his good looks and sharp acting chops.

Working on several TV programmes in his youth, DiCaprio quickly transitioned onto the big screen with roles in This Boy’s Life, starring alongside Robert De Niro at the mere age of 17, as well as What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, directed by Lasse Hallström, that would catapult the young actor to an early Oscar-nomination. From this point, DiCaprio became an undisputed Hollywood icon, going on to work alongside such filmmakers as James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Clint Eastwood, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Indeed, DiCaprio has ticked off most of the most iconic directors of all time from his list of those he’d want to work with, though, as he tells The Talks in 2011, there are still filmmakers who evade his collaboration.

Speaking to the publication, DiCaprio was asked what other directors are on his wishlist to work with, to which he responded: “There are a lot of directors I’d still love to work with. Paul Thomas Anderson is someone I’d love to work with. I think Alejandro González Iñárritu is very talented. Ang Lee is very talented. I mean, there are a lot of people. There are many great directors out there”.

DiCaprio’s wishes were answered, at least in part, when he collaborated with Iñárritu in 2015 for The Revenant, where he played the role of Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who is mauled by a bear and forced to fight for survival. Also starring Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter, the film would be a fateful one for DiCaprio, winning him the Oscar for Best Leading Actor; fourth time lucky.

As for Paul Thomas Anderson and Ang Lee, DiCaprio is still chasing their collaboration, with no word as to when, or if at all, these team-ups will ever occur.

In regards to PTA, however, it may be the case that DiCaprio has simply blown his chance after he turned down the opportunity to appear in the director’s 1997 comedy-drama Boogie Nights, with the role going to Mark Wahlberg instead. It wasn’t all bad for The Revenant actor, however, as he chose the James Cameron movie Titanic instead, a film that would become the third highest-grossing movie of all time as well as a cultural staple.

Watch this space, however, as it sounds as though PTA is keen to work with DiCaprio too, explaining in a 2018 interview, “I love Leo and loved him then because I was obsessed with Gilbert Grape…But backing up before that, This Boys Life was a fucking amazing film…Leo and I will work together one day and it will be the right thing, but it will happen”.

