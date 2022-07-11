The film that Robert De Niro regrets making with Al Pacino









Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have created magic whenever they worked together, especially in films such as Michael Mann’s Heat where they delivered some of the most memorable performances of their illustrious career. However, De Niro believes that there is one exception which tarnishes their joint legacy.

When it was announced that the two were reuniting for a brand new project under the direction of none other than Martin Scorsese, fans could not contain their excitement. The Irishman proved to be the perfect note on which to end their partnership since it is now considered to be one of the most important masterpieces of the last decade.

In addition to their acting careers, the two have maintained a friendship for almost 50 years now. While recalling their first meeting, Al Pacino claimed that he was blown away by De Niro’s magnetic presence from the very beginning even though the latter hadn’t starred in any major productions at the time of their first encounter.

Talking about that memorable occasion in an interview, Pacino elaborated: “I remember the meeting very clearly. Unbelievably, I saw this guy, I thought, Wow, he’s got such charisma. He wasn’t doing anything. He was just walking. Remember? You know, he was Bob. But you felt something from him.”

With Michael Mann’s recent announcement about a sequel to his magnum opus Heat, many have been revisiting some of the masterpieces starring Pacino and De Niro together. There is one particular project that neither of them want you to watch since De Niro later claimed he truly regretted being a part of that film.

Titled Righteous Kill, the 2008 American production is an action thriller which features De Niro and Pacino as NYPD detectives who embark on a perilous quest to track down a dangerous serial killer. While it wasn’t a commercial flop due to the star power of the cast, it received widespread negative reviews due to the shoddy filmmaking and incompetent screenwriting.

In an interview, De Niro recalled how guilty he felt during the Rome premiere of Righteous Kill when both the stars met fans who were eagerly waiting for their new film. The actor remembered his promise to them: “I said: ‘This is a great reaction, but it would be nice if they were here for a movie that we really feel proud about. Next time we’ll do one we like.'”

