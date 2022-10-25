When the Brazilian president accused Leonardo DiCaprio of burning the Amazon rainforest









Leonardo DiCaprio has been one of the most active environmental activists in the film industry for a long time now. He has provided financial support to multiple important organisations while using his platform to spread awareness about the reality of climate change. However, one prominent figure who does not approve of DiCaprio’s efforts is Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

DiCaprio has criticised the deteriorating conditions of the Amazon rainforest on multiple occasions. However, Bolsonaro is a staunch supporter of the agribusiness industry and has condemned nonprofits such as the World Wildlife Fund for allegedly spreading a politically-motivated “agenda” about the rainforests.

In 2019, Bolsonaro publicly accused DiCaprio of financially supporting the World Wildlife Fund and attacking Bolsonaro’s mismanagement even though the destruction of the Amazon increased by 88% in Bolsonaro’s first year as president. Bolsonaro said: “This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon.”

While blaming the WWF, he commented: “So what did the NGO do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video. (WWF) makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio; he donates $500,000. A part of that went to the people that were setting fires. Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon; that won’t do.”

At the time, DiCaprio responded to Bolsonaro’s attacks by doubling down on his environmental activism. The actor replied: “The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake, and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organisations targeted.”

It looks like Bolsonaro has maintained an intense grudge about the incident because he took to Twitter earlier this year to attack DiCaprio once again. Deforestation rates have continued to rise in the country, which is why DiCaprio has urged prominent leaders not to sign any environmental deals with Brazil.

Bolsonaro wrote: “Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.