Leonard Cohen’s favourite songs of all time









There are few people more qualified to give music recommendations than Leonard Cohen. The Canadian poet and singer-songwriter had a particular penchant for lyrics, forging devastatingly beautiful pictures of love, loss, and religion over soft, folky instrumentals. His poetic songwriting rightfully earned him a place as one of the most well-loved artists of all time.

Cohen’s affinity for music and lyricism stretched beyond his own output. Emerging amidst a scene which spawned names like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, Cohen was a big fan of many of his peers. He was more than willing to offer up recommendations, sharing a number of his favourite songs in the book Leonard Cohen: In His Own Words by Jim Devlin.

The collection tracks Cohen’s continuing love for classic instrumentals and the 1960s folk scene throughout the years. His top tracks in 1985 include folk contemporary and fellow lyricist Dylan’s ‘Tangled Up In Blue’, the Janis Joplin classic ‘Piece of My Heart’, and Joaquín Rodrigo’s Spanish guitar concerto, ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’. He also included Ray Charles’ cover of ‘Take These Chains from My Heart’ and Frankie Laine’s ‘Jezebel’.

In 1988, Cohen doubled the size of his favourites list and named his top ten songs of the year. Dylan makes a return to the list with the lengthy ‘Brownsville Girl’, written in collaboration with Sam Shepard. With poetic lyrics that tell the story of a girl with “dark rhythm in her soul”, it’s a fitting favourite for Cohen. Ray Charles, meanwhile, is the only other artist to receive a second mention, as Cohen includes ‘Losing Hand’ on his list.

The Canadian singer-songwriter also shouts out Joni Mitchell, including ‘A Case Of You’ in his collection of favourites. It’s another apt choice for Cohen, with lyrics full of wit, devotion and devastation that make it one of the greatest love songs of all time. The list also includes tracks from George Jones, Chopin, Roy Orbison, Edith Piaf, Tom Waits, and Patsy Cline, as well as a cover of one of his own tracks.

Rounding things off, Cohen names Jennifer Warnes’ cover of ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ as one of his favourite songs. Warnes recorded a whole album in tribute to Cohen in 1986, titled Famous Blue Raincoat: The Songs of Leonard Cohen. It’s a testament to the songwriting influence of Cohen and the biggest possible compliment to Warnes that he included the track on his list of favourites.

The collection of songs is as lyrically and musically exquisite as his own output and essential listening for any Cohen fan. Check out the full list below.

Leonard Cohen’s favourite songs:

‘Take These Chains From My Heart’ – Ray Charles

‘Tangled Up In Blue’ – Bob Dylan

‘Jezebel’ – Frankie Lane

‘Piece of my Heart’ – Janis Joplin

‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ – Joaquín Rodrigo

‘The Window Up Above’ – George Jones

‘A Case of You’ – Joni Mitchell

‘Brownsville Girl’ – Bob Dylan

‘Etüde Op. 10 No. 1 in C’ – Chopin

‘Losing Hand’ – Ray Charles

‘House Without Windows’ – Roy Orbison

‘La Chambre De L’Hotel’ – Edith Piaf

‘Waltzing Matilda’ – Tom Waits

‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ – Jennifer Warnes

‘I Fall to Pieces’ – Patsy Cline