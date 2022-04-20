Leonard Cohen and Marc Bolan documentaries to premiere at Tribeca 2022









It has been revealed that new documentaries about Leonard Cohen and T.Rex’s Marc Bolan will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival, which takes place from June 8th to 19th, 2022.

Directed and produced by Dan Geller and Dayne Goldfine, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey is set to provide a deep dive into the titular song while exploring Cohen’s evolution as a poet and songwriter. The premiere will be followed by a special performance by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and a surprise guest.

A new doc about T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan will also premiere at this year’s festival. Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex take sits nake from the tribute album of the same name released in 2020.

The Ethan Silverman-directed documentary will include reflections on Bolan’s life and legacy from Gloria Jones, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, David Bowie, and more.

Meanwhile, fans of D.O.C can look forward to a new Kristian R. Hill documentary about the cult rapper, which will feature conversations with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, and Xzibit. A performance by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, and surprise guests will follow the premiere.

A new video for Little Simz and Obongjayar’s joint single ‘Points and Kill’ will also premiere at this year’s festival. The visual – scripted by Obonjayar for director Ebeneza Blanche – will appear alongside Lucy Dacus’ self-directed “Hot & Heavy” video. New Documentaries on May Pang and Sinéad O’Connor will also feature at Tribeca Festival 2022.