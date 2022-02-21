Leon Bridges and Khruangbin release 'Texas Moon' EP









Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - 'Texas Moon' EP 7.2

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have returned with their second collaborative EP, Texas Moon. The Texan musicians have delivered a stellar successor to their 2020 EP Texas Sun, blending soul, country, funk and psychedelia.

A touch more experimental than their last effort, the new EP is a masterclass in the sort of narcotic-informed funk-jazz hybrid that is ubiquitous today. In short, Leon Bridges is the perfect frontman for Khruangbin, and they should think about making him a permanent member.

The EP’s last track, ‘Mariella’ is the standout, and given that Storm Eunice is currently raging, it whisks us away from the wind-battered streets of the UK to the sunny climes of Texas, where we wish we were sat by the pool soaking up the sun, soundtracked by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges. The song slowly builds up into a chilled out climax, and it is perhaps the best thing that either artist have released in a while.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” Khruangbin expressed in an official statement. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

The way that Texas Moon provides a foil to Texas Sun is an artistic triumph. It proves that both Khruangbin and Bridges are two of the most interesting acts out there at the minute, and we’re already excited, wondering what they may have in store for us in the future.

Texas Moon is the first release this year from either act, apart from the EP’s latest single, the languid lovesong, ‘Chocolate Hills’. In 2020, Khruangbin dropped their critically acclaimed second album Mordechai, and followed it up with Mordechai Remixes last year. They’re heading out on a mammoth world tour in April, supported by Toro y Moi and Men I Trust. Purchase tickets here.

As for Leon Bridges, he released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound in 2021, which was lauded across the board, and earned him two Grammy nominations in the process. He will be touring North America in May before hitting European shores this summer. You can find tickets here.

Listen to Texas Moon below.