Lena Dunham lost her role in a film aged 12 for not smiling









Lena Dunham has revealed that she did not pass her Riding In Cars With Boys audition because he would not smile on command, which was an essential introductory task.

Dunham is well known for her role in HBO’s series Girls. The actor and writer remembered the audition during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show when she was asked if she had ever met anyone from A League Of Their Own, one of Dunham’s favourite movies.

Dunham revealed that she had met director Penny Marshall when she auditioned for Riding In Cars With Boys in 2001 at the age of 12. She said: “I understand why I didn’t get the role. Because she asked all the young actors to say our name, our height, where we were from, and smile, and I said, ‘I’m Lena, I’m from New York, and I don’t smile on command.’ And Penny Marshall said, ‘it’s called acting, honey.'”

Dunham added, “The thing is, she was right. Would you hire an actor who is like, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t smile on command?’ The thing is, I’m with Penny on this one. I remember going home and knowing that I had ‘screwed the pooch’, so to speak, and my mother says that I laid in bed and for like a week moaned ‘my career is over.'”

Riding In Cars With Boys was based on an autobiography by Beverly Donofrio and featured Drew Barrymore, Brittany Murphy, Steve Zahn and James Woods. Penny Marshall died in 2018, and Riding In Cars With Boys was the last film she directed.

In other Lena Dunham news, the actor celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Girls by writing an essay about the show’s creation. The show ended in 2017 after six seasons, starting in 2012.