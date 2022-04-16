A selection of Lena Dunham's favourite books of all time









Lena Dunham has been heralded as a relatively controversial figure in the past, especially with the events of her own book and some of the content in it, in addition to accusations of Hollywood nepotism. However, regardless of her politics and controversies, Dunham is a well-accomplished writer, producer, creator, and actor, and she’s still only 35.

From her time on the hit show Girls to authoring her own books, including the smash memoir Not That Kind of Girl, fans are eager to find out what’s on her own personal bookshelf. Since the release of the memoir, Dunham has also put out three more books, which have all received some level of critical and public acclaim—even amid continuing controversies.

Unsurprisingly, Dunham’s bookshelf offers up a range of second and third-wave feminist fuel, stacked with the likes of Roxanne Gay, Alice Munro, Zadie Smith, Dorothy Allison, and, of course, Sylvia Plath. However, amid the flex books, she also cradles childhood classics like Anne of Green Gables and Eloise in Paris — as well as the remaining ‘Eloise’ collection. It’s actually relatively refreshing to see.

Dunham also hands over some poetry and deeper cut choices. The very first choice on the list might finally convince me to pick up Melissa Bank’s The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing, which has been recommended to me countless times. She also offers a deeper flex with Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca.

Yes, the snob in me is rolling my eyes at her unabashed inclusion of Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell (you want people to stop calling you a white feminist and you go and do that?). But nobody is perfect, and she does have plenty of shining stars in there. Edna St. Vincent Millay? Toni Morrison? Shirley Jackson? All get the chef’s kiss of approval.

If you want to check out Lena Dunham’s full reading list, you can see all of the picks on her bookshelf down below.

Lena Dunham’s favourite books:

The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing – Melissa Bank

A Little History of the World – E. H. Gombrich

Anne of Green Gables – L.M. Montgomery

Apartment Therapy Presents: Real Homes, Real People, Hundreds of Real Design Solutions – Maxwell Gillingham-Ryan

Ariel: The Restored Edition – Sylvia Plath

Bad Feminist: Essays – Roxane Gay

Bastard Out of Carolina (20th Anniversary Edition) – Dorothy Allison

Blue is the Warmest Color – Julie Maroh

Brighton Rock – Graham Greene

Cavedweller – Dorothy Allison

Country Girl: A Memoir – Edna O’Brien

Crazy Salad and Scribble Scribble: Some Things About Women and Notes on Media – Nora Ephron

Design Sponge at Home – Grace Bonney

Dinner: A Love Story: It All Begins at the Family Table – Jenny Rosenstrach

Eleanor & Park – Rainbow Rowell

Eloise – Kay Thompson

Eloise In Moscow – Kay Thompson

Eloise In Paris – Kay Thompson

Fanny At Chez Panisse – Alice Waters

Goodbye, Columbus and Five Short Stories – Philip Roth

Holidays on Ice – David Sedaris

Important Artifacts and Personal Property from the Collection of Lenore Doolan and Harold Morris, Including Books, Street Fashion, and Jewelry – Leanne Shapton

Lentil – Robert McCloskey

Love Poems – Nikki Giovanni

Love, an Index (McSweeney’s Poetry Series) – Rebecca Lindenberg

Love, Nina: A Nanny Writes Home – Nina Stibbe

Madame Bovary: Provincial Ways – Gustave Flaubert

NW: A Novel – Zadie Smith

Of Human Bondage – W. Somerset Maugham

Random Family: Love, Drugs, Trouble, and Coming of Age in the Bronx – Adrian Nicole LeBlanc

Rebecca – Daphne Du Maurier

Remodelista – Julie Carlson

Selected Stories, 1968-1994 – Alice Munro

Sex and the Single Girl – Helen Gurley Brown

She’s Come Undone – Wally Lamb

Somewhere Towards the End: A Memoir – Diana Athill

Stet: An Editor’s Life – Diana Athill

Sula – Toni Morrison

Summer Blonde – Adrian Tomine

Super Natural Every Day: Well-Loved Recipes from My Natural Foods Kitchen – Heidi Swanson

Tenth of December – George Saunders

Tess of the D’Urbervilles – Thomas Hardy

The Boys of My Youth – Jo Ann Beard

The Collected Stories of Lydia Davis – Lydia Davis

The Dud Avocado – Elaine Dundy

The Important Book – Margaret Wise Brown

The Journalist and the Murderer – Janet Malcolm

The Liars’ Club: A Memoir – Mary Karr

The Love Affairs of Nathaniel P.: A Novel – Adelle Waldman

The Marriage Plot – Jeffrey Eugenides

The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again) – Andy Warhol

The Story of Ferdinand – Munro Leaf

The Woman in White – Wilkie Collins

The Writing Class – Jincy Willett

This Is My Life – Meg Wolitzer

Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from ‘Dear Sugar’ – Cheryl Strayed

Wallflower At the Orgy – Nora Ephron

Was She Pretty? – Leanne Shapton

We Have Always Lived In the Castle – Shirley Jackson

What Lips My Lips Have Kissed: The Loves and Love Poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay – Daniel Mark Epstein

What She Saw… – Lucinda Rosenfeld

What the Living Do: Poems – Marie Howe

While I Was Gone – Sue Miller

With or Without You: A Memoir – Domenica Rut

Women in Clothes – Sheila Heti