Lemmy Kilmister's new action figure features three heads and ten hands









A new Lemmy Kilmister action figure is available for Motörhead fans to purchase, which features three interchangeable heads and ten hands.

The product has been made by Super7, and is the latest figure to be announced as part of their Ultimates! series. Their bio for the new item reads: “The latest 7” scale Ultimates! Figure immortalises heavy metal legend Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister of Motörhead! The Lemmy Ultimates! Figure captures his iconic 1980s era with lavish paint, details, and details to recreate his larger than life personality and attitude.”

Accessories featured with the product are a ‘neutral head’, ‘snarling head’, and ‘sunglasses head’. Meanwhile, the sets of hands include one that’s sticking two fingers in the hair, holding a whiskey bottle, and another smoking a cigarette.

Unfortunately, the item is only currently available to pre-order and will be produced on an order-by-order basis. Therefore, fans can’t expect it to arrive until “late summer 2023”.

Meanwhile, a statue of the late singer was recently unveiled at France’s Hellfest, which was created by artist Caroline Brisset. Surviving Mötörhead members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell both appeared at the unveiling after playing the festival.

“It was magic, thank you Hellfest for making this happen, me and Phil are very proud, and proudest of all is of course Lemmy!” Dee told the crowd. “Now he is part of a great festival forever, and hopefully there will be many more to come all over the world so as Lemmy and Motörhead can remain a part of the rock and roll world which he lived in his whole life.”