Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant plays surprise gig at Aberdeen pub









Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant surprised locals in Aberdeen by performing at an open-mic night at a pub.

Plant was in Scotland with his bandmates in Saving Grace, and after playing at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen, they went for a drink at Under the Hammer. In a social media post, the pub shared a picture of them in their establishment, and wrote in the caption (via STV): “It doesn’t happen very often that we get a visit from Rock ‘n’ Roll hall of famer and CBE but last night we were honoured by a presence of Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant!”

The post continued: “Robert and his new band mates joined us after their ‘Saving Grace’ gig at Tivoli and got involved in on our open mic session, delivering their ‘I Bid You Goodnight’ song.” Meanwhile, one pubgoer commented: “That made many of the regular musicians very happy, and the audience too. What a privilege.”

The former Led Zeppelin singer has been performing alongside Saving Grace in 2019, and this week, their tour also took them to Perth while they were in Scotland. Meanwhile, during the band’s show at Glasgow’s King Theatre on Sunday night, they covered Low’s 2005 tracks ‘Monkey’ and ‘Everybody’s Song’ in tribute to the late Mimi Parker.

Earlier this year, Plant explained that he previously turned down a role in Game Of Thrones although he didn’t watch the show, he “got offered a part” in it. “I don’t want to be typecast,” he jovially continued. “I started that shit! Go back to [Led Zeppelin single] ‘Immigrant Song’, and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange between Iceland and the Icelandic government. They didn’t really know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

