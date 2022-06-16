Why Robert Plant turned down a ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo









In a recent interview, singer Robert Plant explained why he once turned down the opportunity to guest star on the HBO series, Game Of Thrones.

The Led Zeppelin frontman revealed the story during an interview with Canadian broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos while answering a question about George R. R. Martin’s hit fantasy series.

Plant explained that, although he didn’t watch the show, he “got offered a part” in it. “I don’t want to be typecast,” he jovially continued. “I started that shit! Go back to [Led Zeppelin single] ‘Immigrant Song’, and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange between Iceland and the Icelandic government. They didn’t really know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

When asked what sort of role he was offered in the show, Plant consulted his publicist. “It was undecided,” they respond off-camera. “I thought I was gonna ride a horse and go…” Plant joked, before raising his head with a devious scowl.

Despite a healthy involvement of Plant and Led Zeppelin’s music in film and TV across the past few decades, the frontman has only two official acting roles to his name, according to his IMDb page. Firstly, he appeared as an unnamed character in the fictitious sequences of Led Zeppelin’s concert film The Song Remains The Same, and then he appeared for a cameo role in the fifth season of the UK sitcom Stella.

Though Plant turned down the opportunity to feature in a small Game of Thrones role, a handful of other notable names in music accepted their similar offers. These included Ed Sheeran and members of Coldplay, Mastodon, Snow Patrol, Sigur Rós and Of Monsters And Men.

Meanwhile, Plant is on tour alongside Alison Krauss in support of their latest album, 2021’s Raise The Roof.

Watch the clip from Robert Plant’s recent interview with George Stroumboulopoulos below.

