Listen to Dave Grohl cover the Ramones punk anthem ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’









Following their metal cover of Lisa Loeb’s 1994 classic ‘Stay (I Missed You)’, Dave Grohl and his collaborator Greg Kurstin have given a rendition of Ramones‘ punk anthem ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ for the second night of Hanukkah.

Grohl and Kurstin’s latest offering is the second instalment of their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series, which was launched last year during the Covid pandemic and will see the pair release eight full covers, one for each day of the Festival of the Lights.

As the two musicians performed the cover, a caption at the bottom of the screen read: “Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY! Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the Ramones! ‘Blitzkrieg Bop!”. You can watch the full cover below.

Last year’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ culminated in the Foo Fighters frontman sharing a cover of The Velvet Underground’s Loaded track, ‘Rock And Roll’. At the bottom of the screen, Grohl wrote: “As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope.”

The project proved to be so successful that Grohl and Kurstin decided to give it another bash this year too. According to Grohl, what had started out as little more than a silly idea quickly blossomed into “something much more important”.

He went on to describe how the sessions “showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah”. The 2020 sessions also saw Grohl and Kurstin cover the likes of Drake, Peaches and Beastie Boys.