Laurence Fishburne shares his thoughts on 'Matrix: Resurrections'









Laurence Fishburne, the star of the Wachowski sisters’ original Matrix trilogy, has revealed his thoughts about the fourth instalment in the series, The Matrix Resurrections, of which he was not a part.

Met with rather middling reviews from fans and critics, there’s no doubt that the fourth film in the celebrated sci-fi series failed to live up to expectations. Seeing the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and Jada Pinkett Smith, the original cast members were joined by Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris in the peculiar instalment.

Speaking to Variety about his thoughts on the divisive movie, Fishburne stated, “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be. But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing, and yeah… that’s what I thought”.

The apathetic response just about sums up the reception that the film received, with fans across the world feeling let down by the limp sci-fi vision. Continuing the story of the previous three films, The Matrix Resurrections saw the return of Reeves’ Neo, who comes back to the franchise with no recollection of who he is or what he has been through. It all leads to a needlessly convoluted plot that doesn’t make much sense.

In our review of the film, we wrote, “Whilst The Matrix Resurrections does not reach the heights of its predecessor, it’s crucial to admire the fact that this was never really its intention. As an enigma of modern cinema, a message to contemporary movie-making and a strange bookend to the Matrix saga, it should be celebrated”.

Check out the trailer for the latest instalment in the franchise below.