Lauran Hibberd shares new song 'That Was A Joke'









Lauran Hibberd - 'That Was A Joke'

British power pop singer-songwriter Lauran Hibberd has dropped a brand new single from her upcoming debut LP Garageband Superstar with the bratty throwback tune ‘That Was A Joke’.

Kicking off with the immediate love-it or hate-it line “I wear Long Johns / Now you’re long gone”, Hibberd decides to make it her civic duty to toe the line between mindless stupidity and loose, goofy fun. Your first reaction may or may not be visceral, but according to Hibberd, that’s all intentional.

“‘That Was A Joke’ lives in a world of denial, and sometimes it’s better like that,” Hibberd explains. “I feel like it could be a soundtrack to an early noughties kids show but the references are too niche for the average Zoey 101 watcher. It felt like a good track to leak, because I can always lean on the title to save my butt if no one likes it”.

That early 2000s feel was also all over her recent singles ‘Still Running (5K)’, ‘I’m Insecure’, and ‘Stepmum’. It’s definitely a unique niche that Hibberd is filling, even if it’s starting to wear a bit thin at this point. Hibberd is capable of some awesome straight forward pop punk, like the Lydia Night collaboration ‘How Am I Still Alive’, without the cloying aesthetics that we as a society abandoned two decades ago.

It’s also a solid reminder that the 2000s are officially vogue and ripe for nostalgia. 20 years is the standard marker for when the time is right to romanticise the past – Happy Days brought the 1950s to the ’70s, Dazed and Confused brought the 1970s to the ’90s, and now we’re getting our early 2000s on in the 2020s. This delicate cycle is not to be questioned or tampered with in any way, shape, or form.

Check out the audio for ‘That Was A Joke’ down below. Garageband Superstar is set for an August 19th release.