Lasse Wellander, the Abba guitarist, dies age 70









Lasse Wellander, the longtime guitarist of Abba, has died aged 70 following a battle with cancer.

Wellander began playing with the Swedish pop group in 1975. He played on 24 of their songs, including hits such as ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, and ‘Take a Chance on Me’. As well as releasing a series of solo albums, he recently reunited with Abba for their chart-topping album Voyage, released in 2021. He also teamed up with the band in 2008 for the musical Mamma Mia.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, safe, caring and loving… and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.”

Abba also released a statement to PA, which reads: “Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio as well as his rock solid guitar work on stage was immense”.

Concluding: “We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the Abba story. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Listen below to ‘Take A Chance On Me’.