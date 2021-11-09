ABBA outselling the rest of the UK top 40 combined with new album









Swedish pop icons, ABBA, have returned with a bang. They are currently outselling the rest of the UK top 40 combined in this week’s charts. Their long-awaited new album, Voyage, is looking to hit the number one spot at the end of this week.

Voyage sold 118,000 over the weekend, and at the minute, it is the fastest-selling physical release and largest first-week release of 2021. If it reaches number one by Friday, November 12th, it will be the band’s 10th UK number one album, and their first in over 40 years.

Voyage might even eclipse the first-week numbers managed by Ed Sheeran’s last album =, which sold 139,000 in its first week. According to Official Charts, if they manage this feat, ABBA’s latest offering will be the biggest opening week for an album in over four years.

Sheeran’s most recent album is on course to hit number two, while Radiohead look set to secure third place with their celebrated new outing Kid A Mnesia. ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson recently spoke to the BBC about the possibility of penning the UK’s next Eurovision entry.

Talking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, November 5th, the pair were asked to share their thoughts on the “new tactic” in selecting acts. Last month, it was announced that music publisher TaP Music, who represent Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, will collaborate with the BBC to choose a track and artist to represent the UK at the Song Contest next year.

In response, Andersson said that the new approach was “good”. Ulvaeus agreed and said it was promising: “Picking an act is one thing, writing a song is different. So you need both a great song and a good act,” Andersson explained. Cheekily asked if they would ever pen a track for the UK, he said: “Oh, a UK entry? I don’t know.”

