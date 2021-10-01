Watch Lashana Lynch star in the new 'Ear for Eye' trailer







Lashana Lynch has been touted by many as the next James Bond, especially after her performance in the latest Bond film No Time to Die where she plays Nomi, a “00” agent. Lynch has claimed that it is imperative we dismantle the normative structures of media representation that have existed for years, insisting that she wants to create an honest reflection of the Black experience.

“A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for,” Lynch said. “I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic.”

She added: “I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

Her latest project is an upcoming drama film called Ear for Eye which chronicles the daily challenges of being Black and existing in today’s society. The film “follows British and American Black characters of different generations navigating their way through today’s society, offering a critical perspective on the state of the nation.”

While criticising the companies who are profiting from promoting an illusory sense of representation for marginalised communities, Lynch said: “It infuriated me. Now suddenly you’ve found archives of Black films to release on your platform? Now you’re gonna use Black models in your adverts? Suddenly everyone’s decided we exist. Where was this before?”.

Watch the new Ear for Eye trailer below where Lynch stars alongside the likes of David Gyasi, Carmen Monroe and Danny Sapani.

