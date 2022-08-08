Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease









Danish director Lars Von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 66-year-old, who is the mastermind behind cult sensations such as Antichrist, Melancholia and Nymphomaniac, revealed the sad news in a statement released through his production house, Zentropa. “Lars is in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms – and given treatment so he can complete Riget [The Kingdom] Exodus,” the post read.

Zentropa also revealed the diagnosis is the reason why Von Trier will give very few interviews ahead of the launch of the third series of The Kingdom. The new season premieres at the Venice Film Festival on August 31st, 25 years after the second series in 1997.

Von Trier has had his fair share of bad press across the years, from his sympathetic view on Hitler, as stated at a press conference in Cannes, to the very nature of his provocative films.

As a result, in 2011, the director retired from public speaking after being declared “persona non grata” by the Cannes Film festival for his comments, calling himself a “Nazi” before returning in 2018 with the controversial, The House That Jack Built.

In the past, Von Trier has also discussed his battle with alcoholism, and in 2018, he told The Guardian: “I’m working on my alcoholism, which is good. I had an eight-month period where I didn’t drink, and I’ll get back to that again soon. But I have this alcohol ‘tool’ that I use when I have to. And, if I have a really big anxiety attack, it’s the only thing that will help.”