Lars Von Trier is taking online applications for a girlfriend









Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, the man behind Nymphomaniac, Dogville, and The Idiots has released an Instagram video stating that he's searching for a "girlfriend and muse".

Last year, the world learned of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis shortly before he announced he’d be pausing his career for health reasons. Reflecting on his new quest for companionship, the director mused, “I don’t know what I’ve dragged myself into this time.” The director has been previously married twice.

He didn’t shy away from self-deprecation either, stating, “So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear: I’m 67 years old. I have Parkinson’s disease, OCD, and at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with some luck, I should have a few decent films left in me.”

Von Trier elaborated, “All this is, as suggested, meant as an old-school contact ad, where I, without knowing the least about social media, am looking for a female girlfriend slash muse. And despite all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner.”

The director’s romantic history includes a marriage to actor Cæcilia Holbek Trier from 1987 to 1996, followed by Bente Frøge in 1997, which ended in 2015. After revealing his health condition, his production company Zentropa commented that von Trier remained in “good spirits” and was receiving treatment for his symptoms.

While von Trier’s career has seen its share of controversies, including a temporary ban from the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 after joking about sympathy for Hitler, his legacy in the film world remains indisputable, with The Idiots seeing a re-release this week.

For those film buffs tempted to try their luck, von Trier has thoughtfully provided an email for his hopeful admirers: [email protected]

