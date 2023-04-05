Lars Ulrich hopes Metallica can last at least another “decade”









Thrash metal gods Metallica have made it farther than anyone probably would have guessed in the early 1980s. The band that was once christened “Alcoholica” has cleaned up their act, gotten over its issues, gone to therapy, and come out as one of music’s biggest draws for the last 40 years. This summer, the band’s debut Kill ‘Em All will celebrate its 40th anniversary, and if Lars Ulrich has his way, Metallica won’t be stopping any time soon.

“It’s not something we’ve talked a lot about, no,” Ulrich told Revolver regarding the possibility of Metallica retiring from the road. “I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning. As I get older, I spend more and more of my time on my daily workouts, on my cardio, on my strength training. I’m chained to my Peloton hours a day.”

“It’s all about trying to stay healthy: eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us need to bring to the table,” he adds. “Obviously, there is a point where it’s maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can’t play ‘Battery’ or ‘Master Of Puppets’ or songs like that. I know there’s some people in the comments section that think that point has already come — and I appreciate that.”

“But the only thing I can say is that it hasn’t happened yet, knock on wood. Hopefully it won’t happen for a while,” Ulrich claimed. “I mean, [Paul] McCartney’s out there past his 80th birthday. The [Rolling] Stones are still out there. [Bruce] Springsteen just started his tour.”

“Springsteen plays three-hour shows and just played 28 fucking songs on the opening night. He looks healthier and stronger than ever. But I appreciate what you’re saying. None of them are playing ‘Battery’. I would say if we stay healthy, hopefully we’ve got another decade. I mean, the second I’m done with you, I’m getting on the Peloton.”

Metallica is set to release their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, later this month.