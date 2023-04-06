Lars Ulrich calls ’72 Seasons’ the “most friction-free record we’ve ever made”









The members of Metallica have opened up about the recording process for their upcoming 11th studio album, 72 Seasons.

Drummer Lars Ulrich calls the album “maybe the most friction-free record we’ve ever made. Because I think we’re at a point now where we cherish each other so much, and we cherish what we have so much, and we cherish the process itself, that we want to do everything we can. I think all of us have a subconscious eye on the fact that we don’t want to fuck that up.”

“If you see something, it’s almost like you can go, ‘Okay, if we keep going down this path, maybe that could lead to a bump in the road or conflict,’” he adds. “Then you actually take a completely different turn, because you don’t want to end up in a place where you could expose yourself to conflict or unpleasantries or nastiness.”

“One of the things that has been very important for us as a band is communication,” bassist Robert Trujillo adds. ”Personalities in bands and creative situations, on any level, any sort of team, it’s challenging. And each individual is very unique in this group.”

He concluded by telling Consequence: “Part of the challenge in life is to understand your team members, your brothers, your family members, and how to cater to those personalities.”

72 Seasons is set for an April 15th release.