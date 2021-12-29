Lana Wachowski on ‘The Matrix 4’ and grieving for her parents









When it was first announced that there would be a brand new addition to The Matrix franchise after a really long gap in between, fans could not contain their excitement. The opportunity to see beloved star Keanu Reeves reprise the iconic role of Neo in a new Matrix film was a distant dream for many people who had grown up watching him in the previous instalments.

Although the Wachowski sisters had previously claimed that there would not be another Matrix film after The Matrix Revolutions, Lana Wachowski returned to the director’s chair alone for this new project. According to Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is about exploring how technology is putting limits on the extent of our subjective realities.

For those who have had the chance to catch the latest Matrix in cinemas, it is painfully apparent that the new film dived deep into the rabbit hole of meta-commentary. Coming across as a parody of itself, The Matrix Resurrections skips forward 60 years into the future where Neo exists in the prison of his illusory reality which keeps him from going insane.

Wachowski recently revealed that she never wanted to make another Matrix film and neither did her sister, maintaining that it wasn’t a possibility for 18 long years. However, the tragic loss of their parents forced her to reflect on many things which helped her come to the conclusion that it was time to revisit The Matrix franchise.

“I needed something to help me with the grief and inventing a story where two people come back to life was healing and comforting and I was non-judgemental, I just wrote it,” Wachowski said. “I didn’t know what I was gonna do with it, but then I read part of the story to that woman right there [pointing to someone off-camera] and she said, ‘Oh my god, you have to tell this story.'”

Take a look at the trailer for the new film, below, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and many more.