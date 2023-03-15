Lana Del Rey shares new song ‘The Grants’









Lana Del Rey - 'The Grants' 3.5

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has shared a new song entitled ‘The Grants’, the latest single to be taken from her forthcoming ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the follow-up to 2021’s Blue Bannisters, set to be released on March 24th.

The song opens with some beautifully harmonised vocals, including a false start. We are then treated to a typically Lana Del Rey piano chord progression before her sombre and melancholy vocals show us the kind of sadness she experiences upon losing her uncle back in 2016.

However, there are moments of uplift in ‘The Grants’ too, particularly in the chorus, where Del Rey sings: “I’m gonna take mine of you with me,” showing that, though she is pained by the loss of a family member, she is still able to take all the positive memories of them around with her. The new song is a promising offering of what we might find in the rest of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey had discussed the new album not too long ago in a conversation with Billie Eilish. She said: “At first, I was super excited because I started it with Mike Hermosa, a DP and cameraman who, as far as I knew, was not a musician. Every Sunday morning, he’d lie around and play these licks on his guitar. One day, I was like, ‘Do you think I could record that?’ Then I’d sit down and start singing.”

Del Rey added: “Then, things started leaking, and I wasn’t sure how. It brought back all this weird tension of, ‘I know it’s not about money, but what else are they seeing if they can somehow transcribe all the words in the song?’ I started getting nervous about peripheral things, and then I told everyone I wanted to wait until August because I wasn’t feeling ready. Then, as things started to leak, I thought, ‘You know what? It has been done for a year, so I’ll just move ahead with it.’”

Stream the new song, below.