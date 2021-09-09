Lana Del Rey shares new single 'Arcadia'







Another day, another update in the ongoing rollout of Lana Del Rey’s next album, Blue Banisters.

The last time we checked in with the singer was July 4th, the initially announced release date of her follow up to Chemtrails Over the Country Club. In what will now and forever be labelled as “pulling a Kanye”, Del Rey backpedaled on that promise and delayed the album, but not before changing the album cover and teasing a new single.

Well, today we get a little bit more than a tease as Del Rey has released the actual full-length song, ‘Arcadia’. Even better, Blue Banisters has a full tracklisting and another release date, October 22. That seems like enough time to sure up the details, right? Right?

“As much as the ongoing criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world,” Del Rey posted to Instagram.

“And for all of the scepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity.”

I wouldn’t go so far as to call myself a Lana Del Rey apologist, but I think it’s fair to call myself a fan. I’ll still defend Norman Fucking Rockwell! as one of the best albums of the past five years, and anyone who makes that many Joni Mitchell references is alright in my book.

‘Arcadia’ is another sad sack piano jam that references L.A., which means that Del Rey is keeping her now-signature sound intact. You either dig it or you don’t, and I tend to like it. Fingers crossed Blue Banisters, you know, actually comes out at some point this year.

Check out the video for ‘Arcadia’, directed by Del Rey herself, plus the tracklisting for Blue Banisters, down below.

Blue Banisters tracklisting:

‘Textbook’ ‘Blue Banisters’ ‘Arcadia’ ‘Interlude – The Trio’ ‘Black Bathing Suit’ ‘If You Lie Down With Me’ ‘Beautiful’ ‘Violets for Roses’ ‘Dealer’ ‘Thunder’ ‘Wildflower Wildlife’ ‘Nectar of the Gods’ ‘Living Legend’ ‘Cherry Blossom’ ‘Sweet Caroline’

